KeyCorp Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after buying an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $12,983,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

