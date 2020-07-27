SVB Leerink Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $406.38 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.