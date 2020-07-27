Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Increased by Analyst

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tristate Capital in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TSC. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 17.89%.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,173 shares of company stock worth $296,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.