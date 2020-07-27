Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Valmont Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

VMI stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.