Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Increased by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

UCBI stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 37.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

