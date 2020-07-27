United Continental Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($7.90) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Continental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($7.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($7.65). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Continental’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($24.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

UAL stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in United Continental by 553.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 24.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Continental by 36,055.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Continental by 68.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 222,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

