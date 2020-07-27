Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,230 shares of company stock worth $27,654,411 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

