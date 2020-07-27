Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

