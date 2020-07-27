Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Issued By DA Davidson

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Valmont Industries in a report released on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

VMI stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

