Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Decreased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after buying an additional 476,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 427,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after buying an additional 399,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.