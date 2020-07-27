Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

