Vicor Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vicor in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.18 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $1,063,432.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,676. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $791,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicor by 117.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

