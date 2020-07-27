Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

