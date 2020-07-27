TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.92. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

