Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YUMC opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

