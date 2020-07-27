Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $38.04 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $731.62 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,221 shares of company stock worth $2,651,741. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

