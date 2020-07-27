Liberty Global (LBTYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYB opened at $23.65 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.