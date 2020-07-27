Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
