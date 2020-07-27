Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

