Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBTYA stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

