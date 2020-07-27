Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.11 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

