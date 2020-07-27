Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE SAH opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

