IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

