IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
