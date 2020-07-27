Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

