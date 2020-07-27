First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of INBK opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

