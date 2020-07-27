G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. Goosehead Insurance (OTCMKTS:GSHD) Critical Contrast

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 G4S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential downside of 31.94%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than G4S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and G4S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 39.01 $3.57 million $0.22 378.45 G4S $159.47 billion 0.56 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 4.25% -12.02% 6.44% G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats G4S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

G4S Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

