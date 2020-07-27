Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.22

News coverage about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) has trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a coverage optimism score of -3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

