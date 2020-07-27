Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.80

Media stories about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Mattel stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

