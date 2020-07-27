Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Dalmac Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The company has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18.
Dalmac Energy Company Profile
