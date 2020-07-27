Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.79

News articles about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a news sentiment score of -3.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

SLB stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

