Contrasting UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astea International and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $1.77 billion 5.68 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -824.25

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Astea International and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR beats Astea International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

