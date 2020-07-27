Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.67

News stories about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Shares of DAL opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

