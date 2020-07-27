Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Switch’s analysis:

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

SWCH opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,733,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.