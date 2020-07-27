The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.19

News headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.58. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.35).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

