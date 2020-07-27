CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.07

Press coverage about CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CENTRICA PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted CENTRICA PLC/S’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.36 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

