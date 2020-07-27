Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vroom (VRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vroom (NYSE: VRM) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VRM opened at $49.00 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $60.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vroom stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

