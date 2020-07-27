BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.36 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

