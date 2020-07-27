Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

