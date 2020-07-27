Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.25 Million

Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $307.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.68 million to $343.70 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $602.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

CAKE stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

