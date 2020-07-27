Zacks: Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $84.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $116.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $366.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.80 million to $373.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.67 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

