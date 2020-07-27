Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in WesBanco by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.