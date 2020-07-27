Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.