Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delta Air Lines Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.67
Delta Air Lines Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.67
Switch Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds
Switch Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds
The Mission Group Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.19
The Mission Group Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.19
CENTRICA PLC/S Given Media Impact Rating of -2.07
CENTRICA PLC/S Given Media Impact Rating of -2.07
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vroom
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vroom


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report