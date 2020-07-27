Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 54,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

