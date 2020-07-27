Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,873,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.