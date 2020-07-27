Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised by SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $523,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,236,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

