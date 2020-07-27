Shopify Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $900.76 and a 200-day moving average of $621.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

