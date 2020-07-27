Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (TSE:BHC)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion.

TSE BHC opened at C$22.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$16.30 and a 12 month high of C$42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

