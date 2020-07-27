Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altagas Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altagas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.91.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.90. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

