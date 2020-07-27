Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SciPlay Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Stephens boosted their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 345.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,628,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

