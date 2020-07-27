SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

