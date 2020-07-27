Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital Power Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.54.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

